On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .176 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Hedges has gotten at least one hit in 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), with at least two hits three times (4.3%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 11 games this year (15.9%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 69 games (15.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .111 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .111 SLG .167 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings