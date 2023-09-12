Jose Altuve vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .313.
- Altuve is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.9% of his games this year (51 of 73), with at least two hits 23 times (31.5%).
- In 17.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this season (24 of 73), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 23.3%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.355
|.377
|OBP
|.420
|.404
|SLG
|.678
|10
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/22
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.58 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears (4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.45), 26th in WHIP (1.226), and 28th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
