Mitch Garver vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 46 of 70 games this year (65.7%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 70), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 games this year (35.7%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (42.9%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|29
|.291
|AVG
|.273
|.391
|OBP
|.390
|.545
|SLG
|.525
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|43/21
|K/BB
|24/18
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.76 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
