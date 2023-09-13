Kyle Tucker and Esteury Ruiz are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, who play on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 198 total home runs.

Houston's .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (752 total).

The Astros rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (10-11) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Brown has collected 11 quality starts this season.

Brown heads into the matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Brady Singer 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson

