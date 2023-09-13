George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 9-1-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rangers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Texas' past three games has been 8.5, a run in which the Rangers and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas is 8-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 74 of its 143 chances.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 35-34 32-22 48-41 54-48 26-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.