A pair of the league's best hitters face off when the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) and Texas Rangers (80-64) meet at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre. Bo Bichette has a .306 batting average (eighth in league) for the Blue Jays, while Corey Seager ranks third at .338.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.57 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (8-11, 3.62 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (8-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.

Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery has put together 24 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Blue Jays

The opposing Blue Jays offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (168) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1288 total hits and 16th in MLB play scoring 667 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Blue Jays this season, Montgomery has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (9-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 3.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.244.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Kikuchi has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.57), 30th in WHIP (1.244), and 16th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

