There is high school football competition in El Paso County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Crosby County
  • Grayson County
  • Clay County
  • Newton County
  • Gregg County
  • Chambers County
  • Blanco County
  • Scurry County
  • Hardin County
  • Refugio County

    • El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Socorro Independent School District at Montwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
    • Location: el paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    El Dorado High School at Pebble Hills High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Del Valle High School at Johnson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Buda, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tornillo High School at San Elizario High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: San Elizario, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Del Valle High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coronado High School - El Paso at Eastlake High School - El Paso

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Moran High School at Mullin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Mullin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.