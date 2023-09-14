Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) and Texas Rangers (81-64) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on September 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (11-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.
- The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Texas has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (803 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Sean Newcomb
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tanner Houck
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
