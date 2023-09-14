We have 2023 high school football action in Smith County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kings Academy Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14

7:30 PM CT on September 14 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Texas High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Brook Hill School at White Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: White Oak, TX

White Oak, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nacogdoches High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler