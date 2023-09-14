This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Tarrant County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Carroll High School - Southlake at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at John Horn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bowie High School - Arlington at Royse City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

VR Eaton High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Joshua High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Joshua, TX

Joshua, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

