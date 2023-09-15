Texas High School Football Live Streams in Armstrong County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Armstrong County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Armstrong County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Claude Senior High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
