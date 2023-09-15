Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (83-64) and the Kansas City Royals (46-101) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-15) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 57 (55.9%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 14-7, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 758.

The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule