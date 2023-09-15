Texas High School Football Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Bell County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Angelo Central High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Shoemaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bremond High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
