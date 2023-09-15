Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Bell County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

San Angelo Central High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Shoemaker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Rudder High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremond High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Academy High School