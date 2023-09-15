We have 2023 high school football competition in Brazoria County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Angleton High School at Foster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

Conference: 5A - District 24
How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendswood High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX Conference: 5A - District 22

Conference: 5A - District 22
How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweeny High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX Conference: 4A - District 25

Conference: 4A - District 25
How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Danbury High School at Ganado High School