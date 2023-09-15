Texas High School Football Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Brazoria County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Angleton High School at Foster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendswood High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweeny High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danbury High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ganado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.