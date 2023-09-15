If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Carson County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

River Road High School at Panhandle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Panhandle, TX

Panhandle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Claude Senior High School at Groom High School