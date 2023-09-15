Texas High School Football Live Streams in DeWitt County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in DeWitt County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
DeWitt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cuero High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
