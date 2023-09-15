Texas High School Football Live Streams in Donley County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Donley County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Donley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Smyer High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
