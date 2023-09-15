Texas High School Football Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ellis County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Milford High School at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gilmer, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinidad High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
