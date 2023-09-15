Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Galveston County, Texas this week.

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15

6:55 PM CT on September 15 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendswood High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX Conference: 5A - District 22

5A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

La Marque High School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosehill Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Oak High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Clear Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Connell College Preparatory at Lutheran North Academy