Want to know how to stream high school football games in Hill County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sidney High School at Aquilla High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Aquilla, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Covington High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Perrin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

