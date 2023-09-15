Texas High School Football Live Streams in Jasper County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jasper County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Jasper County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kountze High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
