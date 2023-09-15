Texas High School Football Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you reside in Lee County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rosehill Christian School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.