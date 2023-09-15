Texas High School Football Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Leon County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Oakwood High School at Coolidge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centerville High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
