If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Panola County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Panola County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Beckville High School at Elysian Fields High School