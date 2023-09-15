Texas High School Football Live Streams in Presidio County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Presidio County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Presidio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Balmorhea High School at Marfa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marfa, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
