How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Friday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 208 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .267 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (812 total runs).
- The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Texas has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Gray (8-7) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Gray is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the year.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 26 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
|9/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|9/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tanner Bibee
|9/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Gavin Williams
|9/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Kutter Crawford
|9/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Houck
|9/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
