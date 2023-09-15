Texas High School Football Live Streams in Scurry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Scurry County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Monahans High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ira High School at Loraine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Loraine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
