In the game between the UTSA Roadrunners and Army Black Knights on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Roadrunners to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UTSA vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTSA (-8.5) Under (44.5) UTSA 22, Army 9

Week 3 AAC Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

The Roadrunners are winless against the spread this season.

UTSA is winless against the spread when it is 8.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The average total for UTSA games this season has been 63, 18.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Black Knights have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

No Black Knights one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average total for Army games this season is 2.5 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Roadrunners vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 17 15 20 13 14 17 Army 35 8.5 57 0 13 17

