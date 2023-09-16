Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) will look to upset the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. The Cardinals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Abilene, Texas
- Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Incarnate Word Moneyline
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Incarnate Word (-3.5)
|60.5
|-160
|+135
Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends
- Abilene Christian compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Wildcats won each of their four games last season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Incarnate Word compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals were favored by 3.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
