Astros vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (83-65) and the Kansas City Royals (47-101) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.
The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (11-5, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.13 ERA).
Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 57, or 55.3%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 61 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 34-27 in those contests.
- The Astros have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 760.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Padres
|W 12-2
|J.P. France vs Matt Waldron
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|L 4-2
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
