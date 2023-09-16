Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (83-65) and the Kansas City Royals (47-101) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (11-5, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.13 ERA).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 57, or 55.3%, of those games.

Houston has entered 61 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 34-27 in those contests.

The Astros have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 760.

The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

