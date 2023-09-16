Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 202 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (760 total).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston's 3.96 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending J.P. France (11-5) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

France has recorded 13 quality starts this season.

France will look to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans

