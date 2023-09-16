J.P. France will take the mound for the Houston Astros (83-65) on Saturday, September 16 against the Kansas City Royals (47-101), who will answer with Cole Ragans. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.13 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 57 out of the 103 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 34-27 (55.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 126 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (31%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 26-63 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-5.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -190 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.