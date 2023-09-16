Texas High School Football Live Streams in Concho County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Concho County, Texas this week.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Concho County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Midland Christian School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Eden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
