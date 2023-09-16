The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) and the Houston Cougars (1-1) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

On offense, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by compiling 41.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs rank 81st on defense (25.5 points allowed per game). Houston is putting up 29 points per contest on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.5 points per contest (96th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

Houston vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Houston vs. TCU Key Statistics

Houston TCU 388.5 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.5 (36th) 443.5 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (95th) 142 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (37th) 246.5 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (35th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 493 yards on 46-of-76 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 88 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tony Mathis, has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (49 per game).

Sam Brown has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 244 (122 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 102-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 13 targets.

Matthew Golden has racked up 96 reciving yards (48 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 542 yards (271 ypg) on 50-of-72 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 93 rushing yards on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 231 yards on the ground.

Warren Thompson's leads his squad with 110 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 10 targets).

John Paul Richardson has put up an 87-yard season so far, hauling in seven passes on nine targets.

Jared Wiley has hauled in eight receptions for 78 yards, an average of 39 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

