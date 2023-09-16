Mackenzie Hughes is in 57th place, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to place a wager on Mackenzie Hughes at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hughes has scored under par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hughes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five events, Hughes' average finish has been 58th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -5 261 1 12 1 1 $2.4M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Hughes' past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 39th.

Hughes has made the cut in four of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Hughes finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 161 yards shorter than the average course Hughes has played in the past year (7,284).

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes finished in the sixth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship placed him in the 45th percentile.

Hughes was better than only 17% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Hughes recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 3.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hughes carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Hughes' 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

At that last competition, Hughes' par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.4).

Hughes finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hughes had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hughes' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

