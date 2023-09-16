Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 209 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 534 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 815 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller

