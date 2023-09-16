The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks should come out on top in their game against the Northwestern State Demons at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-7.6) 59.6 SFA 34, Northwestern State 26

Week 3 UAC Predictions

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks covered three times in nine matchups with a spread last season.

In 'Jacks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons have won once against the spread this season.

One of the Demons' two games this season has hit the over.

'Jacks vs. Demons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northwestern State 17 44.5 -- -- 17 44.5 SFA 34 29 38 10 30 48

