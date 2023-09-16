Big 12 foes will meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) meet the Houston Cougars (1-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is TCU vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Houston 38, TCU 35

Houston 38, TCU 35 TCU has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Houston won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+7.5)



Houston (+7.5) So far this season TCU is winless against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Houston has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (64.5)



Over (64.5) Together, the two teams combine for 70.5 points per game, six points more than the over/under of 64.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 59.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30 31 29 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

