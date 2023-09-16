Our projection model predicts the Houston Cougars will beat the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

TCU vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+7.5) Over (64.5) Houston 37, TCU 35

Week 3 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs are winless against the spread this year.

TCU has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites (0-1).

One Horned Frogs game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in TCU games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Cougars two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Houston this year is 9.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Horned Frogs vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 41.5 25.5 41.5 25.5 -- -- Houston 29.0 28.5 17.0 14.0 41.0 43.0

