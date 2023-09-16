The Texas State Bobcats (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Jackson State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State is averaging 27.5 points per game offensively this season (79th in the FBS), and is allowing 25.5 points per game (81st) on defense. Jackson State's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 186 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 267.3 total yards per game, which ranks 96th.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Texas State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Texas State Jackson State 341.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (35th) 448 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (35th) 87 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70 (109th) 254.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (55th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 509 yards (254.5 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 106 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Calvin Hill has racked up 70 yards on 25 attempts.

Kole Wilson's leads his squad with 134 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 11 targets).

Joey Hobert has grabbed seven passes while averaging 55.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ashtyn Hawkins has been the target of 15 passes and racked up eight receptions for 99 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per contest.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown leads Jackson State with 443 yards on 36-of-52 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 29 times for 186 yards (62 per game) with one touchdown.

Zy McDonald has run for 45 yards across 10 attempts.

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 214 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Isaiah Spencer has caught nine passes and compiled 89 receiving yards (29.7 per game).

Andre Hunt's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 73 yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas State or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.