Texas vs. Wyoming: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 28.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: LHN
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-28.5)
|48.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Texas (-28.5)
|48.5
|-3600
|+1500
|FanDuel
|Texas (-28.5)
|48.5
|-
|-
Texas vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Texas has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 28.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Wyoming has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
|To Win the Big 12
|-130
|Bet $130 to win $100
