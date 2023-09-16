The Texas Longhorns should come out on top in their game against the Wyoming Cowboys at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Texas vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-29.5) Over (48.5) Texas 48, Wyoming 12

Week 3 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Longhorns have posted one win against the spread this season.

Texas has not covered the spread when they are at least 29.5-point favorites (0-1).

One Longhorns game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Texas games this season has been 56.0, 7.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

The Cowboys have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

The average point total for Wyoming this year is 2.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35.5 17.0 37.0 10.0 34.0 24.0 Wyoming 33.0 25.0 33.0 25.0 -- --

