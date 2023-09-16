If you are looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 3, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the BYU vs. Arkansas matchup, and picking Oklahoma State (-7) over South Alabama against the spread. You can see more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 3 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Oklahoma State -7 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys

South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 27.1 points

Oklahoma State by 27.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Tulsa +28.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.6 points

Oklahoma by 16.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nevada +28 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack

Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 16.5 points

Kansas by 16.5 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 Big 12 Total Bets

Over 47.5 - BYU vs. Arkansas

Matchup: BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 61.2 points

61.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Wyoming vs. Texas

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns

Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 60.3 points

60.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: LHN

Under 42.5 - Iowa State vs. Ohio

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats

Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats Projected Total: 31.5 points

31.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 3 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Kansas State 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 43.5 / 6.5 492.5 / 256.5 Texas 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 35.5 / 17.0 456.0 / 269.0 Oklahoma State 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 27.0 / 14.0 378.5 / 334.0 Oklahoma 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 50.5 / 5.5 503.5 / 287.5 Cincinnati 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 46.5 / 17.0 519.0 / 282.0 Kansas 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 41.0 / 20.0 530.0 / 279.0 UCF 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 37.0 / 11.0 626.5 / 312.0 BYU 2-0 (0-0 Big 12) 27.5 / 8.0 325.5 / 265.5 Houston 1-1 (0-0 Big 12) 29.0 / 28.5 388.5 / 443.5 West Virginia 1-1 (0-0 Big 12) 35.5 / 27.5 463.5 / 356.0 TCU 1-1 (0-0 Big 12) 41.5 / 25.5 491.5 / 414.0 Iowa State 1-1 (0-0 Big 12) 21.5 / 14.5 270.0 / 257.0 Texas Tech 0-2 (0-0 Big 12) 31.5 / 36.5 443.5 / 396.0 Baylor 0-2 (0-0 Big 12) 22.0 / 31.0 431.5 / 409.0

