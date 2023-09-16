Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all four games involving teams from the Big South.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Robert Morris Colonials at Youngstown State Penguins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) William & Mary Tribe at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee State Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

