The Houston Astros (83-66) will look to Kyle Tucker when they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (48-101) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, September 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-250). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (11-10, 3.32 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (4-16, 6.27 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 Astros (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 57, or 54.8%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 12-4 (75%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Astros have a 3-5 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 40, or 31.5%, of the 127 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.