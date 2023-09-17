The Kansas City Royals (48-101) will look to sweep the Houston Astros (83-66) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (11-10) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (4-16) will take the ball for the Royals.

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (11-10, 3.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-16, 6.27 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (11-10) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 28 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Valdez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (4-16 with a 6.27 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 29th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put together a 6.27 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings over 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.

Lyles heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 28 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.27 ERA ranks 49th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6 K/9 ranks 47th.

