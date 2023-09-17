The New York Jets (1-0) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Before the Cowboys meet the Jets, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 9 38.5 -450 +350

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 38.5 points 12 times.

Dallas had an average total of 44.2 in its contests last season, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Cowboys were 9-7-0 against the spread last year.

The Cowboys won 75% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-3).

Dallas won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

New York Jets

The Jets played seven games last season that went over 38.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for New York's matchups last year was 41.6, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.

Jets posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

New York entered one game last season as the underdog by +350 or more and won each of those games.

Cowboys vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 12 Jets 17.4 29 18.6 4 41.6 7

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.1 22.8 ATS Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-7 2-3 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.