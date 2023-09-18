Monday's game between the Houston Astros (84-66) and Baltimore Orioles (93-56) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 18.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros and John Means (0-1) for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 105 times and won 58, or 55.2%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 22-15 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 775.

The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule