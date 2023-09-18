Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +125. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -155 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 58 of the 105 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.2%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Houston has gone 33-19 (63.5%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 60.8% chance to win.

Houston has played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-69-3).

The Astros have gone 9-10-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-37 46-29 28-21 53-45 54-47 27-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.