Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 206 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (775 total).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.285).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (11-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Verlander has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Verlander will try to prolong an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Justin Verlander Brady Singer

